Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Police & Fire

Police Ask Public's Help In Probe Of Area Deli Owner's Murder

Christina Coulter
The vehicle that Hasmukh “Harry” T. Shah, the owner of the Fair Oaks Deli, was sitting inside when he was fatally shot several times in 1990.
State Police are still trying to solve the murder of an Orange County deli owner, who was shot several times during an attempted robbery while sitting in his car after closing his store for the day in 1990. 

According to police, 39-year-old Hasmukh “Harry” T. Shah had just closed the Fair Oaks Deli in Walkill at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 in 1990 when he was was approached by an unknown black or Hispanic male, about 20 years of age with wavy black hair parted in the center, and standing at approximately 5-foot-8. The suspect demanded money, then proceeded to shoot Shah several times before fleeing in a northerly direction as a passenger in a small subcompact vehicle waiting for him nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Joseph Gallagher, SP Middletown, or Investigator Brad Natalizio, Troop F Major Crimes, at 845-344-5300.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

