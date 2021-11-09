Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Rockland Residential Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Birchwood Road in Blauvelt.
Birchwood Road in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for information in connection with a residential burglary in Rockland County.

The Orangetown Police Department said the burglary took place on Monday, Nov. 8 between the hours of noon and 4 pm in the area of Birchwood Road in Blauvelt.

"We have reason to believe that one or more individuals may have been in the area looking for houses that appeared to be unoccupied during that time, specifically, homes that did not have any cars in the driveway during the day," the department said.

They are asking residents to check any video surveillance they may have and let the department know of any suspicious individuals or activity during that time.

If you have any information please call the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700 and ask for Detective Myers.

