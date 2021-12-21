Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Sex Crimes
Police & Fire

Police Ask Public's Help In ID Theft, Grand Larceny Case In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County. Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County.
Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County. Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County.
Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County. Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County.
Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are investigating after a suspect used a victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases at stores in Northern Westchester County.

Earlier in December, a victim reported that they lost their wallet in the Walmart located on East Main Street in the area of Mohegan Lake, according to New York State Police.

Police said shortly after the wallet was stolen, the victim received a number of fraudulent credit card charges.

Investigators located security images of the individual believed to have made the purchases at stores in Cortlandt and Ossining.

A grand larceny and identity theft investigation is underway, police said. 

Police asked anyone with information to call authorities at 914-769-2600 and reference case number 10578265.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.