Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Duo Linked To Hudson Valley Grand Larceny Case

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley.
State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police
State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley.
State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police
State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley.
State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Police in Brewster are investigating after a suspect or suspects stole more than $14,000 from a victim using the victim's credit card information, according to an update from police on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Police provided images of the two people they're searching for.

Anyone who has information about the identity or location of the two people is asked to contact police at 845-677-7300 and refer to case number 10462769.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.