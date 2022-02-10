Police Ask Help In Reuniting Dog Found In Hudson Valley With His Owners

Police in Northern Westchester are seeking any leads that help reunite a missing dog with his family.
The Yorktown Police Department issued an alert after a dog was found wandering on Route 6 near Strawberry Road, which is now being housed at the Yorktown Animal Hospital.
“Ok folks, need your help on this one,” they posted on social media along with a photo of the dog. “This handsome fella was located on Route 6 near Strawberry Road.
“He's safe and being wined and dined by the fine folks at Yorktown Animal Hospital. Yes, he's got the trifecta----No collar, No chip, No tags.”
Anyone with information regarding the dog or his owners has been asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department at (914) 962-4141 or the Yorktown Animal Hospital at (914) 962-3111.
