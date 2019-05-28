Police Ask For Driver Of Commercial Vehicle, Motorists To Assist In I-84 Fatal Shooting Probe

New York State Police are asking the public and the driver of a commercial vehicle for help with information regarding an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Luke H. Patterson, 41, of Tannersville, was shot and killed by a state trooper after being stopped walking along I-84 around 12:55 a.m., Thursday, May 23, in the town of Montgomery.

The shooting took place when Patterson, a Bronxville High School graduate who recently owned two restaurants in California before moving back to the area, allegedly made a move to get inside of the trooper's vehicle, after being uncooperative with officers, state police said.

The two troopers involved had originally been in the area to check out a disabled vehicle blocking both lanes of travel. They were assisted by a commercial motor vehicle operator in the removing the vehicle from the roadway, state police said.

State Police would like to speak with this driver and anyone else who may have been traveling on Interstate 84 who may have witnessed any portion of the incident.

State Police can be contacted at (845) 344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.