Police: $140K Stolen From Checks Taken From Mailboxes In Hudson Valley Town

Law enforcement officials in Northern Westchester are cautioning about a recent rash of stolen checks that were taken from mailboxes in the area to the tune of nearly $150,000.

The New Castle Police Department issued an alert after receiving eight reports of checks stolen from various mailboxes throughout the month of January, prompting concern from some in the area.

According to police, the thefts took place from both standard and tamper-proof residential mailboxes, and the checks were then altered for large sums and cashed at different banks.

To date, police said that more than $140,000 has been fraudulently obtained by the fraudsters.

Investigators said that they are recommending using online banking services or hand-delivering letters directly to the post office as a precaution.

Anyone who suspects suspicious activities around any mailboxes has been asked to report it to the New Castle Police Department by calling (914) 238-4422, texting 888-777 with the tip starting the message with “TIPNC911,” or submitting a tip online.

