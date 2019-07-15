Piermont Man Charged With Raping Minor

A Piermont man has been arrested for allegedly raping a person under the age of 17 in Stony Point.

Carlos Medina, 32, was charged with one count of rape following his arrest at 3:45 p.m., Saturday, July 13, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Medina was arrested following an investigation by Stony Point Police, who were acting on a rape investigation initiated by the Haverstraw Police, he said.

Investigators determined that Medina allegedly raped the victim in Stony Point on June 29, Hylas said.

The victim was an acquaintance of Medina but was not related.

Medina was released on $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 16.

