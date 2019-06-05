Piermont Man, 32, Charged With Assaulting Patron At Nyack Bar

A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man entering a bar in Nyack during an early morning dispute, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the Karma Lounge on Main Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, where there was a report of a disturbance involving two men.

According to police, officers at the scene were approached by a 30-year-old man, who stated that he had been punched with a closed fist, leaving him with minor injuries. The investigation into the alleged assault led to the arrest of Piermont resident Jerry Brockington, who was identified as the suspect who struck the man.

Brockington was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was processed on the charge and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Nyack Justice Court on July 9.

