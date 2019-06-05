Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Piermont Man, 32, Charged With Assaulting Patron At Nyack Bar

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Karma Lounge on Main Street in Nyack.
Karma Lounge on Main Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man entering a bar in Nyack during an early morning dispute, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the Karma Lounge on Main Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, where there was a report of a disturbance involving two men.

According to police, officers at the scene were approached by a 30-year-old man, who stated that he had been punched with a closed fist, leaving him with minor injuries. The investigation into the alleged assault led to the arrest of Piermont resident Jerry Brockington, who was identified as the suspect who struck the man.

Brockington was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was processed on the charge and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Nyack Justice Court on July 9.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.