Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Apprehended After Woman, 32, Found Dead In Area Apartment
Police & Fire

Pickup Truck Driver Had BAC Three Times Legal Limit In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the damage sustained to the pickup truck.
A look at the damage sustained to the pickup truck. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A motorist was driving with a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area, police say.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 on Route 32 in Ulster County, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

A police investigation revealed that 23-year-old Robert T. Provost of East Durham, New York was operating a 2018 Toyota Tundra south on Route 32, when Provost crossed the double-yellow line in an easterly direction into the path of a 2018 Mack tractor-trailer traveling north, said police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer,  59-year-old Jimmie L. Hawkins of Maryland, quickly attempted to move away from the pickup truck, however, Provost’s vehicle sideswiped the tractor-trailer, causing extensive damage to the Toyota pickup. (See photo above.) No injuries were sustained in the crash.

The investigation further established that Provost was intoxicated and subsequently was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Provost’s BAC was three times over the legal limit, police said.

Provost was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.