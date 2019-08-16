Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Photos: Boat On Roadway Prompts Quick Police Response In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Ramapo helped remove a boat that was left abandoned in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police in Ramapo helped remove a boat that was left abandoned in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police in Ramapo helped remove a boat that was left abandoned in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police in Ramapo helped remove a boat that was left abandoned in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police in Ramapo helped remove a boat that was left abandoned in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police in Ramapo helped remove a boat that was left abandoned in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police in Rockland County dealt with an unusual traffic situation in Ramapo when officers found a boat parked in the middle of a busy roadway.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to West Eckerson Road in Hillcrest late on Thursday, Aug. 15, where there was a report of a boat that had been abandoned.

Upon arrival, officers found the boat, blocking the right lane, on its side. Jan’s Med A Car was called to the scene to tow the boat away without further incident.

On Facebook, the department mused, “if you were trailering a boat in the area last night and arrived at your destination with no boat on the trailer, kindly contact RPD!”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.