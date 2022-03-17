Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Northern Westchester, causing delays, according to the MTA.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, the Metro-North Hudson Line was forced to temporarily delay travel in both directions near the Peekskill station to allow police to investigate the train strike.

The investigation lasted approximately 30 minutes before services were resumed with hourlong delays being reported in both directions.

Metro-North said that single-tracking and speed restrictions will be in effect temporarily between Cortlandt and Manitou while police continue their investigation in the area.

No ID has been released for the victim, who was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

