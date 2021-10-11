Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Doctor Killed In Head-On, Hit-Run Area Crash
Police & Fire

Person Struck, Killed By Car On Residential Roadway In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a residential roadway in the region. 

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11 in Ulster County at 59 S. Ohioville Road, in New Paltz.

According to New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Lucchesi said additional information would be released later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.