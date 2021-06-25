Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Person Stabbed At Popular Hudson Valley Deli During Argument, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was stabbed during an argument at a deli in Millwood.
A man was stabbed at Northern Westchester deli following an argument with another person.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Rocky's Deli at 235 Saw Mill River Road in Millwood, said New Castle Police Det. Sgt. Chris Ragni.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, he added.

An investigation is underway into the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

