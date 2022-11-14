Person Killed After BMW Crashes Into Back Of Tractor-Trailer On Route 17 In Area

One person was killed after running into the back of a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Orange County around 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 on Route 17 in Goshen.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, a 2002 BMW 330CI was traveling westbound when the driver rear-ended a 2018 Volvo tractor with a trailer in the right lane.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.