Person Jumps From Bear Mountain Bridge

A search of the Hudson River was launched after reports of a person jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge overnight.

Emergency services personnel from Rockland and Orange counties responded to the bridge shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to reports, the Bridge Authority saw the subject jump at 4:19 a.m. on camera.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

