Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cause For Concern? NY Sees Rise In Infection Rate
Police & Fire

Person Injured After Being Trapped In Area House Fire

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out on Merriewold Lane in Monroe.
A fire broke out on Merriewold Lane in Monroe. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was hospitalized after becoming trapped in a quick-moving two-alarm house fire following his rescue by first responders in the area.

Fire crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the Orange County home, located in Monroe, on Merriewold Lane, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there were reports of a person trapped inside the residence after the blaze broke out.

Officials said that fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and make the save, with the fire under control within an hour.

The trapped man was treated and transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. Airlift to the hospital for the victim was canceled due to inclement weather. The man's condition was not immediately available on Monday morning. 

Three other occupants inside the house at the time of the fire were able to escape unharmed.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.