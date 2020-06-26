Person Found Unresponsive At Train Station In Rockland

A man was found lying face down and not breathing at an area MTA station after concerned citizens flagged down a police officer.

The unidentified man was found at 1 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, in Rockland County at the Spring Valley Transit Center in Spring Valley, near the bus stop, said Officer Matt Galli.

Spring Valley police officers found the man near the Franklin Street bus stop, and immediately called an ambulance.

As the officers assessed the man, they quickly discovered he was not breathing and began CPR to attempt to resuscitate the man, Galli said.

Spring Hill Ambulance arrived on the scene and the man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The case is currently under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Anderson at 845-356-7400.

