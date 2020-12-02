Contact Us
Person Found Dead In Driver's Seat After Fiery Route 9W Crash, Police Say

The overlook near where the crash took place.
The overlook near where the crash took place. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

One person was killed following a single-vehicle crash and fire on a section of Route 9W.

It happened in Orange County around 12:38 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, on the southbound side in Cornwall, said Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the vehicle fully engulfed in fire, the chief said.

The fire was extinguished by the Cornwall Fire Department and the single occupant was found dead in the driver's seat, Hazard said.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle went off the roadway, crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames.

The name of the person killed is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

