Person Fatally Struck By Train In Hudson Valley

Metro-North officials are investigating the death of a person who was fatally struck by a train in Westchester.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 6 around 1:20 p.m. at Harrison Station, when an unauthorized person on the tracks was hit and killed by a train that had been heading to Grand Central Station from New Haven, according to MTA spokesperson Meghan Keegan.

As a result of the incident, the New Haven Line is now experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

The Metro-North Police Department is now investigating the person's death. The person's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

