Police & Fire

Peeping Tom Put Cell Phone On Floor To Spy On 16-Year-Old In Mall Dressing Room, Police Say

Zak Failla
The Wallkill Police Department released surveillance photos of a suspect that spied on a teenager in a mall dressing room.
The Wallkill Police Department released surveillance photos of a suspect that spied on a teenager in a mall dressing room. Photo Credit: Wallkill Police Department

Know him?

Police investigators in Wallkill are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a Peeping Tom who was caught spying on a teenage girl changing in a dressing room.

Investigators have released photos of a man who was seen placing an iPhone on the floor of a Forever 21 dressing room on Saturday, June 8, at the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown to spy on a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, while the phone was on the floor, the man appeared to adjust it to get a better view of the teen trying on clothes. Once the store manager entered the dressing room where the victim was, the suspect threw a yellow shirt on the phone and fled the store toward Macy’s.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance photos has been asked to contact Det. Christopher DiNapoli by calling the Wallkill Police Department at (845) 692-6757 or the Detective Bureau at (845) 692-7863 and referencing case WP-1178-19.

