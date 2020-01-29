Pedestrian In Crosswalk Struck By Vehicle At Busy Area Intersection, Police Say

Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Kathy Reakes
The crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and South Oakwood in New Paltz.
The crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and South Oakwood in New Paltz. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian walking in the crosswalk was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection in the area, police say.

The Ulster County incident took place around 7:54 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the intersection of Main Street and South Oakwood in New Paltz

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said New Paltz Police Lt. Robert Lucchesi.

Arriving officers found the pedestrian lying in the roadway, attended to by bystanders, and began to render aid.

The on-scene investigation, including witness statements, revealed that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street struck the pedestrian as the person was crossing across Main Street in the designated crosswalk at the intersection with Oakwood Terrace, Lucchesi said.

The victim was evaluated on the scene by the New Paltz Rescue Squad and transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

The vehicle operator was issued a traffic summons for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.

"The New Paltz Police Department would like to remind all motorists and pedestrians to remain alert and cautious when approaching crosswalks and that vehicles must stop for pedestrians in any part of the crosswalk," Lucchesi said.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted on scene by the New Paltz Rescue Squad and the New Paltz Fire Department.

