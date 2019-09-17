Pearl River Ex-Con, Companion Had Heroin, Pellet Gun, Brass Knuckles, Police Say

A Rockland ex-con and his companion were carrying heroin, a pellet gun and brass knuckles when they were stopped by police in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, authorities said.

Wade Chindemi, 29, and passenger, Alyisa Em, 28, both of Pearl River, were sent to the Bergen County Jail after Officer Geovanny Buiton found the weapons in their car, along with heroin, pot and promethazine, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

“More heroin was found in both of their clothing during a search,” Metzler said.

Police charged both Chindemi and Em with drug and weapons counts following the stop on Broadway at Tunbridge Road.

Chindemi – whose criminal record includes a parole violation in Rockland County -- also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and received a summons for careless driving.

Both were released from the county lockup shortly after being processed.

