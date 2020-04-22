Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole On Route 9W

A passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on Route 9W was killed.

The single-vehicle crash took place around 1:22 a.m., Wednesday, April 22, in Ulster County in the town of Saugerties.

When Saugerties police responded to a 911 call they found a 2000 Honda Accord had hit the pole after leaving the east shoulder of the roadway, said Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra.

The unidentified driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was treated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and then airlifted to the Albany Medical Center.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Sinagra said.

Saugerties Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

The identity of the vehicle operator and passenger are being withheld pending notification to next of kin, the chief said.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Glasco Fire Department, Diaz Ambulance, LifeNet Medivac, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police.

