Parsippany ShopRite Thief Flees In 2 Stolen Vehicles, Crashes Both, Police Say

Good Samaritans risked their own safety to help police stop a Kearny man who swiped three beef tenderloins from a Parsippany ShopRite before fleeing in a stolen minivan that he later crashed, authorities said.

ShopRite workers spotted Alcides Moreira, 50, walk out of the store with $162 in steaks around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 before taking off in a Chrysler Pacifica, reported as stolen out of Belleville earlier that day, Parsippany police said.

Moreira left the parking lot and headed westbound on Route 46, when he hit a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

While Parsippany officers responded to the scene, a pair of good Samaritans in a Ford F-350 pickup truck stopped at the crash to help, authorities said.

"One of the good Samaritans allowed Moreira to sit in their vehicle, however as he began to walk away," the news release said, "he heard the vehicle engine revving."

The Samaritan tried stopping Moreira from stealing the car by standing on the running board, and telling him to stop, police said. But Moreira refused -- forcing the good Samaritan to jump from the moving vehicle.

Moreira fled the area and was involved in another hit-and-run crash, where witnesses said he was throwing items out of the moving vehicle.

Officers responding to the second crash recovered a Motorola portable radio and cellphone from the roadway.

The communication center broadcast a county-wide stop-and-hold on the vehicle, which vehicle was located a short time after by Mountain Lakes Police Department Corporal S. Trimble.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Pocono Road and Moreira was taken into custody.

He was turned over to Parsippany police shortly after and charged with carjacking, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful deception, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, abandonment of a motor vehicle on a public highway and more.

Moreira was transported to the Morris County Jail pending his court appearance.

