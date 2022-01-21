Parking Tickets In Area Leads To Seizure Of Illegal Gun, Forged Documents

An excessive amount of parking tickets led to the arrest of a wanted man in Westchester who was busted with forged documents and an illegal handgun after his car was impounded, police announced.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, detectives from the New Rochelle Police Department were notified that a handgun was found in a vehicle that was impounded due to outstanding parking violations.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that detectives then developed leads and further investigation found that in addition to the illegal handgun, multiple forged documents were found in the vehicle, which led them to identify local resident Brandon Gracey, age 25, who was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Gracey was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal impersonation;

Possession of a forged instrument;

Grand larceny.

Coyne noted that Gracey also has outstanding warrants out for his arrest in the City of Rye in Westchester and in Nassau County on Long Island.

Following his arrest, Gracey was held without bail pending his arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.