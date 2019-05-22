Pair Of 18-Year-Olds Charged In Overnight Thefts From Parked Cars In Area

Two 18-year-olds have been charged after police say they were involved in a series of overnight thefts from parked cars in the area.

New York State Police say they responded to the area of the Robin’s Meadows housing development in the Town of Wawayanda on numerous reports of thefts from parked vehicles on the morning of Monday, May 20.

Cash and miscellaneous personal items were reported stolen, according to police.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Middletown residents Brandon Royer and Thomas Ferrante.

Both suspects were charged with petit larceny and trespassing. They were arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

New York State Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items.

Investigations are ongoing and additional charges are expected, police say. Anyone who resides in the Robin’s Meadows development and is missing items from their vehicle should contact State Police at (845) 344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.