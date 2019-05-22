Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Pair Of 18-Year-Olds Charged In Overnight Thefts From Parked Cars In Area

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Robin Meadows housing development in the Town of Wawayanda
Robin Meadows housing development in the Town of Wawayanda Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two 18-year-olds have been charged after police say they were involved in a series of overnight thefts from parked cars in the area.

New York State Police say they responded to the area of the Robin’s Meadows housing development in the Town of Wawayanda on numerous reports of thefts from parked vehicles on the morning of Monday, May 20.

Cash and miscellaneous personal items were reported stolen, according to police.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Middletown residents Brandon Royer and Thomas Ferrante.

Both suspects were charged with petit larceny and trespassing. They were arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

New York State Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items.

Investigations are ongoing and additional charges are expected, police say. Anyone who resides in the Robin’s Meadows development and is missing items from their vehicle should contact State Police at (845) 344-5300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.