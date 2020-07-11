Pair Charged In Connection To Knifepoint Robbery Of 23-Year-Old In Area, Police Say

A pair of teenagers are currently behind bars after orchestrating an armed robbery and attempting to steal a 23-year-old’s car in Orange County, police said.

The Port Jervis City Police Department received a report shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 from a man who had been robbed at knifepoint by two suspects near the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue.

Police said the victim reported that while meeting up with a woman in the area, two men approached him while he was sitting in his motor vehicle, held him at knifepoint, stole cash and other valuables from him.

The victim reported that the suspects attempted to steal his vehicle but he was able to flee the area.

Following the armed robbery, a multi-jurisdictional investigation was launched in the tri-state area, which led to the arrest of two 19-year-old suspects.

Port Jervis resident Alecia Deitz was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery late on Thursday, July 9 by city police detectives. Deitz was held overnight, arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Early in the morning on Friday, July 10, Mikel Williams, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested by New Jersey Transit Police Officers after locating the suspect at a train station in Newark. Police said Williams is currently being held in Essex County Correctional Facility as a Fugitive From Justice.

Williams is expected to be charged with first-degree robbery and is currently being held in New Jersey pending an extradition hearing.

