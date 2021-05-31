Orange County Man Beat, Threatened Captive Victim In Hotel, Prosecutor Says

An Orange County man was jailed after surrendering to police for sexually allegedly assaulting, restraining, and threatening a victim at a Mahwah, New Jersey hotel, authorities said.

Gustavo R. Gonzalez, age 24, of Middletown, committed an assault in his vehicle, then sexually assaulted and restrained the victim at the hotel while armed with an undisclosed weapon last Tuesday, May 25, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim escaped and dialed 911, but Gonzalez fled, Musella said.

Mahwah police obtained warrants charging him with sexual assault, sexual contact, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, simple assault, and weapons possession, the prosecutor said.

Gonzalez, accompanied by an attorney, turned himself in at township police headquarters on Friday, Musella said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

