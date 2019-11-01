Orange County Duo Among Trio Caught Shoplifting $1.1K Worth Of Items

Three people were nabbed for allegedly shoplifting more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Yorktown Macy's.

Channon Powell, 35, of Newburgh, Maurice Williams, 38, of Monticello, and Evelyn Cruz, 32, of Wallkill, were arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, after police received a report of a grand larceny theft from Macy's, said the Yorktown Police.

After receiving the report, Yorktown officers spotted the suspect's vehicle on Route 6 and stopped them on Mahopac Avenue, police said.

An investigation was conducted, and police say the trio allegedly left the store with $1,010.00 in merchandise without paying.

All were charged with grand larceny and issued an appearance ticket for Dec. 3.

Powell and Williams were released on $100 cash bail; Cruz was released on her own recognizance.

