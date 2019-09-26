Online Employment Scam Alert Issued By State Police

Police are warning the public about a new scam involving online employment.

New York State Police say the online employment scam begins with an online interview using Google Hangouts or another social media platform.

Once the applicant is offered the job, they are told that they will be sent a check to purchase equipment for their new position, police say.

The applicant then uses the funds to obtain money orders to pay for the supplies and deposits them into an account for a specific vendor that is named by the employer, according to police.

When this process is completed, the applicant discovers that the original check was fraudulent and that there is no actual vendor.

New York State Police suggest these tips to help prevent becoming a victim:

Remember that most companies will not conduct interviews by chat message over social media platforms.

Be wary of any company that instructs applicants to deposit a check and obtain a money order.

When interviewing for a job, always do thorough research on the company as well as the phone number or website that is being used.

Anyone who feels as though they may be the victim of a similar scam is urged to contact New York State Police at Middletown and speak with Investigator Stephen Malone at (845) 344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.