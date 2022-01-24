One Teen In Critical Condition, One Arrested In Area Stabbing

One teen was hospitalized in critical condition in Westchester and a second arrested after an early morning stabbing, police announced.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the parking lot of a Lincoln Avenue apartment complex shortly after 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, where there was a report of an 18-year-old who was found unresponsive and bleeding from the chest.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers began administering first aid, and paramedics transported the teen to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition on Monday, Jan. 24.

The investigation led police to identify a 17-year-old Yonkers resident as a suspect, and he was taken into custody. No charges have been announced and Coyne said the name of the victim is not being released immediately.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

