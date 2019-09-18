One Seriously Injured When School Bus With Five Children Aboard Crashes With Car In Rockland

A driver was seriously injured after being hit by a school bus in Rockland County as it exited the Palisades Parkway.

The incident took place around 7:22 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, when a 2016 school bus was traveling northeast making a left onto Quaker Road off the exit 13 ramp in the town of Haverstraw, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash occurred when a 2008 Toyota Prius was traveling southwest off the ramp. The school bus failed to observe the Prius and slammed into the vehicle causing heavy front end damage to both vehicles, Nevel said.

The driver of the Prius, Stephanie Musial, 37, of Beacon, sustained a compound fracture to her left arm and a broken left leg, chest and neck pain.

The driver of the school bus, Chiacheng Wu, 66, of Bardonia, and the aide on the bus, Nedje Pierre-Louis, 31, of Spring Valley, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Nyack Hospital.

There were five children on the bus and they were not injured, Nevel said.

She was bleeding heavily from the fracture and a sergeant with the state police applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, Nevel said.

Musial was transported to Westchester Medical in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.