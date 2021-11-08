One Person Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

One person was killed during a house fire in Westchester.

The blaze broke out at around noon, Sunday, Nov. 7 in the basement at 518 Walnut St., in the Village of Mamaroneck.

According to Det Sgt Plinio Trujillo, of the Village of Mamaroneck Police, officers responded along with the Village of Mamaroneck Fire Department, whose members quickly extinguished the fire.

Upon a search of the residence, a man was found dead at the location, Trujillo said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Westchester County Cause and Origin Team and an Arson Investigator from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety were notified and responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

