One Of Two Men Shot After Forcing Way Into Area Home, Beat Residents, Police Say

One of two men was shot after the duo allegedly forced their way into a home to confront the resident about a previous altercation.

Andre Fogo, age 32, and Rachain Wilson, age 28, both from the village of Monticello, were arrested on Friday, April 2, after New York State Police responded to a report of a shooting in Monticello, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found that the victim, later identified as Wilson, had been driven to Garnet Health Medical Center in Catskill, for treatment of the gunshot wound, Nevel said.

Troopers located the vehicle as it arrived at Garnet Health Medical Center Catskill. An investigation revealed that both Fogo and Wilson forced their way into an apartment to confront the resident about a previous altercation, Nevel said.

Fogo and Wilson began beating the resident of the apartment. Another individual in the apartment fired his weapon and struck Wilson, he added.

Fogo and Wilson then fled the area. The individual who fired the weapon is a licensed gun owner and provided the state police with all proper documents.

Wilson was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police took custody of Andre Fogo and Rachain Wilson and charged both with burglary and remanded them to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Village of Monticello Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

