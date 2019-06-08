Contact Us
One Killed, Two Injured In Separate Overnight Newburgh Shootings

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Bridge Street and Carson Avenue in the City of Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
128 S. Robinson Ave. in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One man was killed and two others injured during shootings that occurred overnight when a fight broke out among a large crowd in a parking lot in the area.

While handling the large fight at 128 S. Robinson in the City of Newburgh at around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 8, the police department received a shot spotter notification for 140 S. Clark.

In the area of Bridge Street and Carson Avenue, officers located a man who had a gunshot wound, according to City of Newburgh Police.

While on both scenes, the police department received a call for two men that had arrived at St. Luke’ Hospital with gunshot wounds. It was learned that the two men had been shot at 128 S. Robinson Ave. and left that area prior to police arrival, said police.

The fatal victim was located at Bridge Street and Carson Avenue, has been identified as City of Newburgh resident Cherod Gayle, 20.

Police have identified City of Newburgh residents Anthony Burden, 28, Dejon Jones, 28, as the two men who sustained gunshot wounds in the area of 128 S. Robinson Ave.

Anyone with information involving these incidents is being asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

