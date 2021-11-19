One Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On Hudson Valley Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving three vehicles on a busy roadway in the area.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Carmel.

Town o Carmel Police Department officers, along with members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Carmel Fire Department, responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 301 involving two motorcycles and a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, it was determined one of the motorcycle operators, Dutchess County resident Christian A. Campagna, age 22, of Staatsburg, was seriously injured and transported to Westchester Medical Center where he subsequently died from his injuries, said Lieutenant Stephen Kunze of the Carmel Police Department

One other person was treated for minor injuries.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to assist with the accident investigation which is still underway

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.