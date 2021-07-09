Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Community Rallies To Support Son Of Mom Killed In Clarkstown Crash
Police & Fire

One Killed In Single-Vehicle Taconic Parkway Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police say one person was killed in Putnam County during a single-vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway.
New York State Police say one person was killed in Putnam County during a single-vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway. Photo Credit: New York State Police

One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Putnam County in the right lane southbound in Kent, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police. 

The roadway was closed for several hours following the crash for an investigation. The parkway has since reopened. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. Few details of the crash are available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.