One Killed In Single-Vehicle Taconic Parkway Crash

One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Putnam County in the right lane southbound in Kent, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the crash for an investigation. The parkway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Few details of the crash are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

