One Killed In Shooting During Apparent Robbery In Area

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating the fatal shooting of a taxi driver who was killed during an apparent robbery overnight.

In Orange County, investigators from the City of Newburgh Police Department said that city resident Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, age 51, was shot and killed by a group of men on North Miller Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that they found de la Cruz outside of his Express USA taxi on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

His taxi, which had bullet holes visible on North Miller Street between Farrington Street and South Street was towed away for further investigation.

Following the shooting, Arbayza’s family reportedly offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of his shooters.

No information has been released by investigators regarding any possible suspects as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Newburgh Police Department Detective Division by calling (845) 569-7509.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

