One Killed In Rollover Crash In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A Westchester man was killed during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Yorktown.
A 50-year-old man was killed during a rollover crash in the area.

It happened around 12:20 a.m., Sunday, March 27, in Northern Westchester on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown.

Kurt P. Perez, age. 50, of New Rochelle, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer southbound in wet conditions when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Perez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

