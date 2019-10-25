Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Earthquake Reported In Rockland County
Police & Fire

One Killed In Kingston's First Homicide In Two Years, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Kingston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
Kingston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay

One person was killed during a shooting in Kingston, the first homicide in the city since 1917.

The shooting took place around 8:10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, in the area of Prospect Street at Cedar Street, said the Kingston Police.

Police have released little other details, except to say that they are being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Ulster County Sheriff's Department, Ulster Police Department, and Saugerties Police Department K9 unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the TipLine at 845-331-9944.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.