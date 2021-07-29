One Killed In Head-On Route 17 Crash Involving Rockland Motorist

A man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

The crash, which took place in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo, happened around 4 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, between a 2017 International box truck and a 2015 Nissan Sentra, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the box truck, driven by Rockland County resident Eluzer Silber, age 31, of Monsey, was traveling north on Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo, when it collided head-on with the Sentra driven by Michael Wyka, age 63, from the town of Monroe.

When troopers arrived on the scene, Wyka was entrapped in the vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Wyka was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

Silber suffered several non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Tuxedo Fire Department, Tuxedo Ambulance, and Rockland Paramedics responded to the scene and assisted with the extrication of Wyka from the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

