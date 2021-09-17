Contact Us
One Killed In Crash Involving Sheriff's Office Cruiser In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Route 9G at the intersection with Elks Lane in Hyde Park.
Route 9G at the intersection with Elks Lane in Hyde Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a crash involving a marked Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in Dutchess County, in the Town of Hyde Park on Route 9G at the intersection with Elks Lane.

A pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where the person was later pronounced dead, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy sheriff involved in the crash was uninjured. 

"At this time, the identities of those involved will not be released," Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Captain John A. Watterson said on Friday morning, Friday, Sept. 17.

The victim's gender has also not yet been released.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau in conjunction with the New York State Police and New York State Attorney General’s Office. 

"The participation in the investigation by the Attorney General is standard practice and required by law whenever there is a death with law enforcement involvement,"  Watterson said.

The details of the crash are still under investigation and at this time no charges have been filed, Watterson noted.

The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted at the scene by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, Town of Hyde Park Police, and Fairview Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

