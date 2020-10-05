One Killed In Crash Between Minivan, Bicycle In Area

One person was killed in a crash between a minivan and a bicycle in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in Orange County in the town of Minisink.

The bicyclist was traveling south on Lower Road approaching the intersection of State Line Road at the time of the crash, state police said.

The cyclist failed to stop at the stop sign on Lower Road and struck the front passenger side of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling west on State Line Road, according to state police.

The operator of the vehicle stopped and immediately ran to the cyclist, said police.

Lenape Volunteer Ambulance service arrived immediately and began life-saving procedures, according to police.

Paramedics at the scene determined that the bicyclist, Kevin Feeney, age 50 from the town of Chester, had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Feeney was wearing a bike helmet at the time of the collision, according to police.

State police were assisted at the scene by Lenape Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Mobil Life and Unionville Fire Department.

