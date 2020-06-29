Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed After Mercedes-Benz Bursts Into Flames During I-287 Crash

Joe Lombardi
One person was killed as a Mercedes-Benz burst into flames after it overturned when it crashed into the center median.
One person was killed as a Mercedes-Benz burst into flames after it overturned when it crashed into the center median. Photo Credit: File

One person was killed when a Mercedes-Benz overturned then burst into flames after it crashed into the center median.

It happened on Saturday, June 27 at about 4:20 a.m. in Westchester on eastbound I-287 in Harrison near the Hutchinson Parkway.

A preliminary investigation determined that for an unknown reason, the 2004 Mercedes struck a delineator on the right side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect., state police said. The vehicle struck the center median, overturned, and became fully engulfed in fire, according to police.

The sole occupant was confirmed dead at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Examiner, police said. The name of the driver, whose gender was not released, is being withheld until positive identification can be made and next of kin has been notified.

The accident investigation is ongoing. 

More information will be released when it becomes available, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

