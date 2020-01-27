One In Custody After Downtown Stabbing In Area

A 25-year-old area man is under arrest after he allegedly stabbed another man.

Devin C. Smith, of New Paltz, was arrested around 10:20 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, and charged with one count of felony assault, said Lt. Robert Lucchesi of the New Paltz Police Department.

According to Lucchesi, police responded to the area of Main and North Front streets for a reported stabbing. Once on the scene, they found Smith, who was being detained by bystanders.

Officers also found the victim, a 24-year-old man, who sustained a stab wound to his torso, Lucchesi said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition, police said.

Officers recovered the weapon believed to be used, Lucchesi said.

Smith was arrested and transported to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released, he was transported back to the New Paltz Police Department for processing.

Smith was arraigned in Town of Gardiner Court by Town Justice Bruce Blatchly and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

New Paltz Police Department was assisted by the SUNY New Paltz Police, State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New Paltz Rescue Squad.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Detective Division at 845-255-1357.

