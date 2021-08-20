Contact Us
One Hospitalized Following Two-Car Crash Outside Area Restaurant

One person was hospitalized following a two-car crash that sent one car into the woods outside a restaurant in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Mahopac Fire Department
One driver was hospitalized, while a second refused medical attention following a two-car crash outside a popular area restaurant, officials said.

First responders in Putnam County were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 to a reported two-car crash in front of the Countryside Kitchen Restaurant on Route 6 in Mahopac.

The first responders, from the Mahopac Fire and Carmel Police departments, found the two cars involved in the crash, one of which was stopped in the righthand lane, the other caroming into the nearby wooded area, Mahopac FD spokesman Jack Casey

The two drivers were treated at the scene by paramedics, with one transported to Putnam Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The second refused medical assistance from the paramedics.

Both cars involved in the crash suffered extensive damage.

Casey said that Carmel Police officers at the scene investigated while the car was removed from the woods by Skyline and Stillwater Auto Body. 

Firefighters later cleared the remaining debris from the roadway and traffic was restored later in the afternoon.

