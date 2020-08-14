Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Hospitalized After Truck, Car Crash In Rockland

Zak Failla
A driver was hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Hillburn. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A driver was hospitalized after colliding with a truck in Rockland County.

A person driving a car from New Jersey was struck by an Interstate Water Service truck at the intersection of Route 59 and Old Route 17 in the Village of Hillburn in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 10, police said.

The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital by the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps for evaluation.

Police said that the roadway was temporarily shut down as they investigated and cleared the scene after one of the vehicles became disabled during the crash.

