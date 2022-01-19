Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Man Wounded During Shooting Incident, Police Say
Police & Fire

One Hospitalized After Stabbing At Mall In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall
Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall Photo Credit: Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a victim during a fight at a mall in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, said the Town of Poughkeepsie Police.

According to police, officers responded to the mall for a report of a fight in the mall with one person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found that a man had suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries during a physical assault.

He was transported by Mobil Life Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Following an investigation, a suspect, Ernesto Campos, age 35, of Poughkeepsie, was located at the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters. 

Campos was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  •  Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Menacing

Campos was processed without incident and was held for arraignment.

This incident is still under investigation. 

 Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Detective Division at 845-485-3670 or call the main police department number at 845-485-3666.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.