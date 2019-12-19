One Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out In Rockland Home

A Rockland County resident was hospitalized after a fire broke out in an area garage, prompting an emergency response.

First responders from the Ramapo Police Department and Hillcrest Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to officials, firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the attached garage, and it was quickly extinguished by first responders.

Police said that one resident was transported by paramedics from the Spring Hill Ambulance to Spring Hill Samaritan Hospital who was suffering from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The garage suffered extensive damage, but the rest of the residence remained undamaged.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.